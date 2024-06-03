Clemson to face Florida Gators in Super Regional

There will be a lot of orange at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend, and not just Clemson Orange.

The Tigers (44-14 overall) will host the Florida Gators in the Clemson Super Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Florida (32-28) won the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA Tournament Monday afternoon at O’Brate Stadium by defeating Oklahoma State, 4-2.

The Gators are a familiar name in the Super Regionals, having won 12 NCAA Regionals since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1999.

Florida swept South Carolina in a Super Regional at Columbia a year ago to advance to the College World Series. The Gators finished as the runner-up after taking LSU to Game 3 of the CWS Finals.

This year, Florida made the NCAA Tournament despite going just 28-26 in the regular season and being eliminated on the first day of the SEC Tournament by Vanderbilt.

But they took two of three in their final regular-season series at Georgia, a top eight national seed, and maintained an impressive RPI ranking to make the Stillwater Regional as a No. 3 seed. The Gators defeated No. 2 seed Nebraska twice to advance to the Stillwater Regional’s championship round.

Florida then beat top-seeded Oklahoma State, 5-2, on Sunday before Monday’s regional-clinching victory. The Gators are led by head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, a former assistant coach under Clemson legend Jack Leggett.

Clemson defeated Coastal Carolina on Sunday to advance to the school’s first Super Regional since 2010.

Follow us @Clemson_Wire on X and on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Clemson Tigers news, notes and commentary.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire