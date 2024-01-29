Clemson is excelling recruiting in the 2025 class

Things are heating up for the Clemson football program on the recruiting trail, and it is a beautiful thing to see for the Clemson faithful.

The Tigers, with head coach Dabo Swinney, are in an interesting spot. Having one of college football’s five best coaches is excellent, but with Swinney comes a different program than most. Clemson, unlike most programs, has little to no activity in the transfer portal. If you’re going to do that, you NEED to hit on the recruiting trail, and Swinney, along with his staff, has done exactly that.

It is early in the 2025 recruiting cycle, but right now, Clemson is arguably the hottest team recruiting in the 2025 class. In the last 24 hours, the Tigers have landed THREE four-star recruits. In positions of need, mind you… two on the offensive line and one on the defensive line.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, the Tigers currently hold the No. 2 ranked recruiting class for 2025 after these signings… While we can expect things to change over time, it’s tough to ask for a better start from this coaching staff. Momentum is building here, and it is clear.

I’m not saying that this class will end where they are right now, but Clemson is trending in the right direction. Swinney and his staff are doing phenomenal work right now, and fans should be thrilled with what they see.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire