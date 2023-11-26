Clemson ends South Carolina’s season with a 16-7 rivalry win

Dabo Swinney and Clemson got revenge from last season’s loss, as the Tigers took down South Carolina 16-7 on the road at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

It was a dominant defensive performance from Wes Goodwin’s defense, which wreaked havoc for nearly the entirety of the game. No matter what Gamecocks’ starting quarterback Spencer Rattler tried to do, the Tigers’ defense made his day a long one.

The defense scored Clemson’s only touchdown of the game, with freshman safety Khalil Barnes picking up a fumble and taking it for a 42-yard scoop and score. He added an interception on the Gamecocks’ next offensive play. Overall, South Carolina had 169 yards and was completely shut down.

Clemson’s offense had a similar struggle to the Gamecocks, having a nonexistent passing game. Starting quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 15-27 passes for 100 yards, struggling to make much happen as the Tigers’ wide receivers struggled to catch the ball.

The Tigers run game was the lone bright spot on offense, running for 206 yards. Phil Mafah led the way with 89 yards, with Will Shipley adding 80 of his own.

The MVP of the game was Clemson kicker Jonathan Weitz, who looked like a completely different player against the Gamecocks. After entering the game struggling, Weitz hit a 50, 49, and 42-yard field goal. He and the defense carried this team to a win.

Clemson will now wait to hear where they will head for a bowl game, as South Carolina’s season has come to an end.

