Clemson ends regular season unranked in major poll

Clemson finished its 2024 regular season unranked in at least one major Top 25 softball poll.

For the third consecutive week, coach John Rittman’s team was unranked in the new Softball America Top 25 poll, released Monday, April 29.

The Tigers won two of three games in their final regular-season series at Louisville over the weekend to finish at 33-16 overall and 15-9 in the ACC — fourth in conference standings.

The top nine teams in Softball America’s poll remained the same as last week. Texas (42-6) stayed at No. 1 for the third consecutive week after a 4-0 week. Oklahoma (45-4) held at No. 2 after going 3-0. Tennessee (No. 3, 37-9), Texas A&M (No. 4, 39-9), and Oklahoma State (No. 5, 42-8) rounded out the top five.

Duke (44-6, 20-4) was the highest-ranked ACC team in Softball America’s poll at No. 6. The Blue Devils concluded their regular season over the weekend by sweeping last-place NC State.

ACC leader Florida State (40-10 overall) was ranked 11th. Virginia Tech (38-1-1) was the only other ranked ACC school at No. 18.

Next up for Clemson is the ACC Tournament, scheduled to begin May 9 in Durham. Official seeding for the tournament has yet to be finalized.

Florida State currently sits atop the ACC at 18-3 in conference play with one series remaining in the regular season (beginning Friday at Syracuse). The Seminoles have won 14 straight entering the week and 22 of its their 23 dating back to March 23.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire