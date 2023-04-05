Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy impresses in his private pro day

Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy held his much-anticipated private workout on Tuesday. The potential top-20 pick did not disappoint after staging his private session.

Murphy didn’t work out at Clemson’s pro day last month or at the NFL Scouting Combine due to a minor hamstring injury. Everything looked fine in his workout athletically.

The pass rusher checked in at 268 pounds and just under 6-foot-5. Murphy’s unofficial testing numbers from various sources at the event:

40-yard dash: 4.52 seconds

10-yard split: 1.61 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.22 seconds

Vertical jump: 31 inches

25 reps on the bench press

For a man of his size, those are very impressive workout figures.

Those numbers closely compare to Green Bay Packers EDGE Rashan Gary, the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Murphy bagged 6.5 sacks and recorded 11 TFLs in 13 games as a junior in 2022.

