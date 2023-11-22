Clemson earns ranking in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Clemson may not have been ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll or the AP Poll, but the Tigers did earn their way into the College Football Playoff rankings.

After beating North Carolina, Clemson moved into the rankings for the first time, landing at No.24. The Tar Heels dropped out of the top 25 following the loss after being ranked No.20 the week prior.

Clemson’s two biggest wins of the season have come in their last three games, beating North Carolina and No.18 ranked Notre Dame. It was a poor start to the season for this Clemson team, but they’ve really turned things around down the stretch.

Below is a look at the full CFP rankings.

Dropped Out:

North Carolina (20), Utah (22), Kansas (25)

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire