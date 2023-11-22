Advertisement

Clemson earns ranking in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Alex Turri
·1 min read

Clemson may not have been ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll or the AP Poll, but the Tigers did earn their way into the College Football Playoff rankings.

After beating North Carolina, Clemson moved into the rankings for the first time, landing at No.24. The Tar Heels dropped out of the top 25 following the loss after being ranked No.20 the week prior.

Clemson’s two biggest wins of the season have come in their last three games, beating North Carolina and No.18 ranked Notre Dame. It was a poor start to the season for this Clemson team, but they’ve really turned things around down the stretch.

Below is a look at the full CFP rankings.

Rank

Team

Record

Change

1

Georgia

11-0

2

Ohio State

11-0

3

Michigan

11-0

4

Washington

11-0

+1

5

Florida State

11-0

-1

6

Oregon

10-1

7

Texas

10-1

8

Alabama

10-1

9

Missouri

9-2

10

Louisville

10-1

11

Penn State

9-2

+1

12

Ole Miss

9-2

+1

13

Oklahoma

9-2

+1

14

LSU

8-3

+1

15

Arizona

15

+2

16

Oregon State

8-3

-5

17

Iowa

9-2

-1

18

Notre Dame

8-3

+1

19

Kansas State

8-3

+2

20

Oklahoma State

8-3

+3

21

Tennessee

7-4

-3

22

NC State

8-3

NR

23

Tulane

10-1

+1

24

Clemson

7-4

NR

25

Liberty

11-0

NR

Dropped Out:

North Carolina (20), Utah (22), Kansas (25)

