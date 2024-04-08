Clemson DT Stephiylan Green after 4 sack spring game: ‘I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself now; I’m ready to play now’

Clemson’s 2024 Orange and White spring game was another excellent success, with many Tigers showing the Clemson coaches and fans that they could be a massive impact player for this team.

One of the top performers from the game was defensive tackle Stephiylan Green, who put together one of the best spring game performances we’ve seen in some time. Green was a monster on the defensive line, recording four sacks in the game. It looks like his redshirt season was made of good use, as Green looks like an instant impact player for the Tigers in 2024.

“I’ve built a lot of confidence up from last year. I got here last year and I had a good spring game last year… I’ve practiced this, I know the fundamentals so I was just ready for the pressure and came out and balled,” Green said.

“I think it’s just the game plan. Just learning the plays, it was all about the plays from last year. I just needed to learn the plays, not having to go out there and think.”

Clemson has some vacancies on the defensive line, making this performance that much more impactful. He’s ready to make that impact too, noting that he has the confidence and is ready to play now.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself now, I’m ready to play now.”

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire