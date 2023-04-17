Clemson DT Bryan Bresse on pre-draft visit with Steelers

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed two more prospects for the 2023 NFL draft in for pre-draft visits. One of those prospects is Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

Bresee is one of the top interior defensive linemen in the upcoming draft. His game is predicated on speed and athleticism, showing a great burst off the line of scrimmage. He is able to use a strong punch and active hands to beat double teams and his closing speed helps him keep up with running backs.

The problem with evaluating Bresee is he doesn’t have enough great film to be overly definitive. He tore his ACL in 2021 and had shoulder surgery in 2022. His best season was his freshman year and drafting him early in the first round means you hope he can recapture that type of season and he can stay healthy.

Bresee should be an easy pick in the middle of the first round but there are plenty of questions involved. But if Bresee falls to pick No. 32, Pittsburgh should select Bresse with confidence.

