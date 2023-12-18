Clemson drops spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team have had an unreal start to their season but also suffered their first loss of the season last week in their 79-77 loss at Memphis.

Clemson (9-1, 1-0 ACC) remains one of the top teams in the country but dropped from No.13 to No.18 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers were close to remaining undefeated but failed to hold onto their lead against Memphis till the end of regulation.

The Tigers have 3 quadrant 1 wins now and 1 loss (Memphis), with their wins biggest wins being over Alabama on the road; 85-77, Pittsburgh on the road; 79-70) and TCU at a neutral site; 74-66. They are still one of the most impressive teams in the country this season, and there is a lot of basketball left to be played.

Below is a look at the full AP Top 25 rankings.

1. Purdue (48 1st votes)

2. Kansas (6)

3. Houston (8)

4. Arizona

5. UConn

6. Marquette

7. Oklahoma

8. Tennessee

9. Kentucky

10. Baylor

11. UNC

12. Creighton

13. Illinois

14. Florida Atlantic

15. Gonzaga

16. Colorado State

17. BYU

18. Clemson

19. Texas

20. James Madison

21. Duke

22. Virginia

23. Memphis

24. Wisconsin

25. Ole Miss

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire