Clemson drops spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll
Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team have had an unreal start to their season but also suffered their first loss of the season last week in their 79-77 loss at Memphis.
Clemson (9-1, 1-0 ACC) remains one of the top teams in the country but dropped from No.13 to No.18 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers were close to remaining undefeated but failed to hold onto their lead against Memphis till the end of regulation.
The Tigers have 3 quadrant 1 wins now and 1 loss (Memphis), with their wins biggest wins being over Alabama on the road; 85-77, Pittsburgh on the road; 79-70) and TCU at a neutral site; 74-66. They are still one of the most impressive teams in the country this season, and there is a lot of basketball left to be played.
Below is a look at the full AP Top 25 rankings.
1. Purdue (48 1st votes)
2. Kansas (6)
3. Houston (8)
4. Arizona
5. UConn
6. Marquette
7. Oklahoma
8. Tennessee
9. Kentucky
10. Baylor
11. UNC
12. Creighton
13. Illinois
14. Florida Atlantic
15. Gonzaga
16. Colorado State
17. BYU
18. Clemson
19. Texas
20. James Madison
21. Duke
22. Virginia
23. Memphis
24. Wisconsin
25. Ole Miss