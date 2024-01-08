Clemson drops but remains ranked in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team had a rough week, but the week wasn’t bad enough to move them out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll.

Clemson (11-3, 1-2 ACC) has dropped from No. 16 to No. 22 in the latest Coaches Poll, with this week not turning out the way fans had hoped. It started with a 95-82 defeat at Miami on Wednesday, where the Tigers’ defense failed to play up to their standard. On Saturday, it was the offense that struggled as the Tigers fell to No. 7 North Carolina 65-55 on their home court.

Clemson will look to return to form as they travel to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech (9-5, 1-2 ACC) Wednesday.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 14-1 788 — 2 Houston 14-0 762 +1 3 Kansas 13-1 754 -1 4 UConn 13-2 685 — 5 Tennessee 11-3 661 — 6 Kentucky 11-2 628 — 7 North Carolina 11-3 592 +2 8 Arizona 12-3 556 +2 9 Oklahoma 13-1 490 +2 10 Illinois 11-3 455 -2 11 Duke 11-3 446 +2 12 Marquette 11-4 428 -5 13 Memphis 13-2 410 +2 14 Baylor 12-2 378 +4 15 Wisconsin 11-3 341 +6 16 Auburn 12-2 301 +8 17 BYU 12-2 251 -5 18 Colorado State 13-2 221 -4 19 San Diego State 13-2 198 +6 20 Creighton 11-4 147 +6 21 Gonzaga 11-4 146 +4 22 Clemson 11-3 133 -6 23 Utah State 14-1 77 N/A 24 Ole Miss 13-1 77 -4 25 Florida Atlantic 11-4 58 -8

Schools Dropped Out

James Madison (20th), Texas (22nd), Providence (23rd)

Others Receiving Votes

Texas (55), Nevada (45), Cincinnati (36), Iowa State (33), Dayton (33), James Madison (32), Grand Canyon (30), Miami-FL (24), TCU (23), Wake Forest (21), Texas Tech (18), Ohio State (12), Seton Hall (11), Alabama (9), St. John’s (8), Providence (7), Michigan State (7), Indiana State (5), South Carolina (3), Princeton (2), Villanova (1), Northwestern (1), New Mexico (1)

