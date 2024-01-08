Clemson drops but remains ranked in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll
Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team had a rough week, but the week wasn’t bad enough to move them out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll.
Clemson (11-3, 1-2 ACC) has dropped from No. 16 to No. 22 in the latest Coaches Poll, with this week not turning out the way fans had hoped. It started with a 95-82 defeat at Miami on Wednesday, where the Tigers’ defense failed to play up to their standard. On Saturday, it was the offense that struggled as the Tigers fell to No. 7 North Carolina 65-55 on their home court.
Clemson will look to return to form as they travel to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech (9-5, 1-2 ACC) Wednesday.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
14-1
788
—
2
Houston
14-0
762
+1
3
Kansas
13-1
754
-1
4
UConn
13-2
685
—
5
11-3
661
—
6
Kentucky
11-2
628
—
7
11-3
592
+2
8
Arizona
12-3
556
+2
9
Oklahoma
13-1
490
+2
10
Illinois
11-3
455
-2
11
Duke
11-3
446
+2
12
Marquette
11-4
428
-5
13
Memphis
13-2
410
+2
14
Baylor
12-2
378
+4
15
Wisconsin
11-3
341
+6
16
Auburn
12-2
301
+8
17
BYU
12-2
251
-5
18
Colorado State
13-2
221
-4
19
San Diego State
13-2
198
+6
20
Creighton
11-4
147
+6
21
Gonzaga
11-4
146
+4
22
11-3
133
-6
23
Utah State
14-1
77
N/A
24
Ole Miss
13-1
77
-4
25
Florida Atlantic
11-4
58
-8
Schools Dropped Out
James Madison (20th), Texas (22nd), Providence (23rd)
Others Receiving Votes
Texas (55), Nevada (45), Cincinnati (36), Iowa State (33), Dayton (33), James Madison (32), Grand Canyon (30), Miami-FL (24), TCU (23), Wake Forest (21), Texas Tech (18), Ohio State (12), Seton Hall (11), Alabama (9), St. John’s (8), Providence (7), Michigan State (7), Indiana State (5), South Carolina (3), Princeton (2), Villanova (1), Northwestern (1), New Mexico (1)