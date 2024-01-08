Advertisement

Clemson drops but remains ranked in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Alex Turri
·2 min read

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team had a rough week, but the week wasn’t bad enough to move them out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll.

Clemson (11-3, 1-2 ACC) has dropped from No. 16 to No. 22 in the latest Coaches Poll, with this week not turning out the way fans had hoped. It started with a 95-82 defeat at Miami on Wednesday, where the Tigers’ defense failed to play up to their standard. On Saturday, it was the offense that struggled as the Tigers fell to No. 7 North Carolina 65-55 on their home court.

Clemson will look to return to form as they travel to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech (9-5, 1-2 ACC) Wednesday.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

14-1

788

2

Houston

14-0

762

+1

3

Kansas

13-1

754

-1

4

UConn

13-2

685

5

Tennessee

11-3

661

6

Kentucky

11-2

628

7

North Carolina

11-3

592

+2

8

Arizona

12-3

556

+2

9

Oklahoma

13-1

490

+2

10

Illinois

11-3

455

-2

11

Duke

11-3

446

+2

12

Marquette

11-4

428

-5

13

Memphis

13-2

410

+2

14

Baylor

12-2

378

+4

15

Wisconsin

11-3

341

+6

16

Auburn

12-2

301

+8

17

BYU

12-2

251

-5

18

Colorado State

13-2

221

-4

19

San Diego State

13-2

198

+6

20

Creighton

11-4

147

+6

21

Gonzaga

11-4

146

+4

22

Clemson

11-3

133

-6

23

Utah State

14-1

77

N/A

24

Ole Miss

13-1

77

-4

25

Florida Atlantic

11-4

58

-8

Schools Dropped Out

James Madison (20th), Texas (22nd), Providence (23rd)

Others Receiving Votes

Texas (55), Nevada (45), Cincinnati (36), Iowa State (33), Dayton (33), James Madison (32), Grand Canyon (30), Miami-FL (24), TCU (23), Wake Forest (21), Texas Tech (18), Ohio State (12), Seton Hall (11), Alabama (9), St. John’s (8), Providence (7), Michigan State (7), Indiana State (5), South Carolina (3), Princeton (2), Villanova (1), Northwestern (1), New Mexico (1)

