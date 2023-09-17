Clemson drops one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 3

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had a strong outing Saturday as Clemson beat Florida Atlantic 48-14 in Death Valley.

The first half was an excellent showing for the Tigers, as both the offense and defense performed incredibly well. The defense kicked things off with a Nate Wiggins 46-yard pick-six on the game’s fourth play. Turnovers were a major key to the win, setting up Cade Klubnik and the offense for multiple scores.

The second half wasn’t as strong for Clemson, but the win was never in doubt as they picked up their second win of the season. Even with the win, the Tigers dropped a spot in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 3.

Clemson is now No.23 in the country. The ACC has five ranked teams: Clemson, No.3 Florida State, No.17 North Carolina, No.18 Duke, and No.21 Miami. Below is a look at the full rankings.

Full rankings

Rnk School Rcd Pts 1st Pvs Chg Hi/Lo 1. Georgia 3-0 1598 62 1 – 1/1 2. Michigan 3-0 1514 1 2 – 2/2 3. Florida State 3-0 1396 0 3 – 3/8 4. Ohio State 3-0 1394 1 4 – 4/4 5. USC 3-0 1325 0 5 – 5/6 6. Texas 3-0 1312 0 6 – 6/12 7. Penn State 3-0 1224 0 7 – 7/7 8. Washington 3-0 1164 0 8 – 8/11 9. Notre Dame 4-0 1044 0 11 +2 9/13 10. Utah 3-0 967 0 12 +2 10/14 11. Oregon 3-0 946 0 13 +2 11/15 12. Alabama 2-1 886 0 10 -2 3/12 13. LSU 2-1 808 0 14 +1 13/15 14. Oklahoma 3-0 683 0 16 +2 14/19 15. Oregon State 3-0 660 0 17 +2 15/18 16. Ole Miss 3-0 602 0 19 +3 16/22 17. North Carolina 3-0 592 0 18 +1 16/20 18. Duke 3-0 469 0 20 +2 18/NR 19. Colorado 3-0 435 0 21 +2 19/25 20. Tennessee 2-1 362 0 9 -11 9/20 21. Miami 3-0 298 0 23 +2 21/NR 22. Iowa 3-0 206 0 24 +2 22/NR 23. Clemson 2-1 193 0 22 -1 9/23 24. Washington State 3-0 160 0 NR +2 24/NR 25. UCLA 3-0 156 0 25 – 25/NR

Schools dropped out

No. 15 Kansas State

Others receiving votes

Kansas State 114; Missouri 44; Fresno State 43; Florida 41; Kentucky 28; Texas Christian 26; Maryland 19; Kansas 17; Auburn 16; Texas A&M 11; Syracuse 10; Air Force 9; Tulane 7; Central Florida 5; Wyoming 3; Ohio 3; James Madison 3; Wake Forest 2; Louisville 2; Memphis 1; Brigham Young 1; Arkansas 1.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire