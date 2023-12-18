Clemson drops in the latest Coaches Poll
Clemson basketball suffered their first loss of the season last week as the Tigers fell to Memphis 79-77 on the road.
Even with the loss, this is one of Clemson’s best starts in program history, and the Tigers remain one of the best in the country. With the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released, Brad Brownell’s squad dropped from No.11 in the country to No.18.
Clemson (9-1, 1-0 ACC) has 3 quadrant 1 wins now and 1 loss (Memphis), with their wins biggest wins being over Alabama on the road; 85-77, Pittsburgh on the road; 79-70) and TCU at a neutral site; 74-66. They are still one of the most impressive teams in the country this season, and there is a lot of basketball left to be played.
Below is a look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
10-1
785 (20)
+3
2
Kansas
10-1
750 (3)
–
3
Houston
11-0
732 (9)
–
4
Arizona
8-1
707
-3
5
UConn
10-1
704
–
6
Marquette
9-2
628
+1
7
8-3
541
+3
8
10-0
533
+4
9
Kentucky
8-2
485
+6
10
Baylor
9-1
431
-4
11
Illinois
8-2
422
+5
12
Florida Atlantic
9-2
403
+2
13
7-3
371
-4
14
Creighton
9-2
354
-6
15
BYU
10-1
332
+2
16
Gonzaga
8-3
307
-3
17
Colorado State
10-1
264
+1
18
9-1
254
-7
19
Duke
7-3
211
–
20
Virginia
9-1
184
+1
21
James Madison
10-0
165
-1
22
8-2
156
–
23
Memphis
8-2
146
+8
24
8-3
141
-1
25
Ole Miss
10-0
132
–
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Miami (FL)
Others Receiving Votes
Auburn 60; Miami (FL) 41; Colorado 36; TCU 26; Michigan State 18; Ohio State 17; Grand Canyon 13; Iowa State 12; Utah 7; Texas A&M 7; South Carolina 5; New Mexico 4; Nebraska 4; Princeton 3; Nevada 3; San Diego State 2; Alabama 2; Indiana State 1; Dayton 1