Clemson drops in the latest Coaches Poll

Clemson basketball suffered their first loss of the season last week as the Tigers fell to Memphis 79-77 on the road.

Even with the loss, this is one of Clemson’s best starts in program history, and the Tigers remain one of the best in the country. With the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released, Brad Brownell’s squad dropped from No.11 in the country to No.18.

Clemson (9-1, 1-0 ACC) has 3 quadrant 1 wins now and 1 loss (Memphis), with their wins biggest wins being over Alabama on the road; 85-77, Pittsburgh on the road; 79-70) and TCU at a neutral site; 74-66. They are still one of the most impressive teams in the country this season, and there is a lot of basketball left to be played.

Below is a look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 10-1 785 (20) +3 2 Kansas 10-1 750 (3) – 3 Houston 11-0 732 (9) – 4 Arizona 8-1 707 -3 5 UConn 10-1 704 – 6 Marquette 9-2 628 +1 7 Tennessee 8-3 541 +3 8 Oklahoma 10-0 533 +4 9 Kentucky 8-2 485 +6 10 Baylor 9-1 431 -4 11 Illinois 8-2 422 +5 12 Florida Atlantic 9-2 403 +2 13 North Carolina 7-3 371 -4 14 Creighton 9-2 354 -6 15 BYU 10-1 332 +2 16 Gonzaga 8-3 307 -3 17 Colorado State 10-1 264 +1 18 Clemson 9-1 254 -7 19 Duke 7-3 211 – 20 Virginia 9-1 184 +1 21 James Madison 10-0 165 -1 22 Texas 8-2 156 – 23 Memphis 8-2 146 +8 24 Wisconsin 8-3 141 -1 25 Ole Miss 10-0 132 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Miami (FL)

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 60; Miami (FL) 41; Colorado 36; TCU 26; Michigan State 18; Ohio State 17; Grand Canyon 13; Iowa State 12; Utah 7; Texas A&M 7; South Carolina 5; New Mexico 4; Nebraska 4; Princeton 3; Nevada 3; San Diego State 2; Alabama 2; Indiana State 1; Dayton 1

