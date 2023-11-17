Clemson’s Defensive X-Factor for Week 12 vs. North Carolina

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers look to continue their strong run Saturday as the No.22 North Carolina Tar Heels travel to Death Valley for a 2022 ACC Championship game rematch.

For this Clemson team to be successful against the Tar Heels, they’ll have to shut down North Carolina’s high-powered offense led by star quarterback Drake Maye. As one of the best quarterbacks in college football and a projected top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye is a player who can take over a game and pick apart a defense.

If Clemson wants to slow Maye down, their pass rush must perform at a high level. That leads us to our Defensive X-Factor for the matchup, freshman edge rusher T.J. Parker. Parker has slowed down a bit after an incredible start to this season, as offensive lines have been forced to pay him more attention.

Parker hasn’t recorded a sack in four weeks, and there is no better time for the young defensive end to record a big one than against one of the game’s best. Watch out for Parker this Saturday; he will be key to the Tigers’ success.

