Clemson’s Defensive X-Factor for Week 11 vs. Georgia Tech

Similar to our offensive choice for this week, our Defensive X-Factor for Week 11 against Georgia Tech is coming off arguably his best game of the season.

You need big-time players to step up and make plays for your team when you have big games. That is exactly what star linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. did in the Tigers’ huge win over Notre Dame.

Trotter showed everyone why he is one of the best players in college football last Saturday as he totaled 11 tackles, 2 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a pick-six. It was a superstar performance from a superstar player, and we will see another performance like this against the Yellow Jackets for the Tigers to earn their sixth win of the season.

Georgia Tech has been a surprise success this season, and much of that has been behind starting quarterback Haynes King’s breakout. King is a unique talent that can beat you with his arm and his legs. That’s where Trotter is key in this matchup.

The All-American linebacker is a jack-of-all-trades player and is capable of locking down in the passing game while arguably being the best-run defending linebacker in all of college football. He’ll have to be all over the field on Saturday to slow King down, but if anyone can do it, it’s Trotter.

