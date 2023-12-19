Clemson defensive line transfer staying in the ACC

A Clemson transfer defensive lineman has announced where he will be playing football next season and it is in the ACC.

Former Clemson defensive end David Ojiegbe is heading up north as he announced Tuesday that he has committed to Pittsburgh. It’s a big move for Ojiegbe, who will play against the Tigers next season with his new school.

A high-potential freshman, Ojiegbe played 11 snaps over two games and redshirted this season. His snaps came in a debut against Charleston Southern and in Clemson’s matchup against FAU.

Ojiegbe was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class out of St. John’s College (D.C.) High School, committing to Clemson in April 2022. According to 247Sports composite rankings, he was the edge and overall player in his class.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire