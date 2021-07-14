Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables gets extension, raise to $2.5 million per year

Clemson football defensive coordinator Brent Venables received a contract extension and a raise Wednesday.

The new contract calls for Venables, who is about to enter his 10th season with the Tigers, to make $2.5 million annually, up from the $2.4 million per year he made on his previous contract. His new deal also runs through the 2026 season.

Venables apparently is the highest-paid assistant football coach in the country; he ranked third last season behind Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian and Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. But Sarkisian is now head coach at Texas and Steele is no longer at Auburn and is retired.

Venables’ new deal, which will pay him more than 58 Division I head football coaches made last season, was approved Wednesday afternoon by Clemson’s Compensation Committee, which also approved new contracts and raises for women’s basketball coach Amanda Butler and softball coach John Rittman.

