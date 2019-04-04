Clemson declares itself the 'best ever' on new national championship rings

(via Clemson Athletics)

Clemson was not modest with its newest national championship rings.

Three months removed from the 44-16 beatdown of Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game, the Tigers received their new rings on Wednesday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The main design — a Clemson Tiger logo holding two CFP trophies — is really cool.

On one side is the player or coach’s last name, plus the winning score and the phrases “eye of the tiger” and “heart of a champion.”

(via Clemson Athletics)

The other side boasts the words “best ever” to commemorate the team’s perfect 15-0 season.

(via Clemson Athletics)

It’s hard to argue that sentiment. The Tigers tore through their 2018 schedule without much resistance. Once they eked past Syracuse in a game played primarily with third-string quarterback Chase Brice, the Tigers won the rest of their games by an average margin of 36.1 points per game, including 30-3 over Notre Dame in the CFP semifinal and 44-16 over the vaunted Crimson Tide in the title game.

And just in case you were wondering, the players and coaches seemed to like the rings. A lot.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: