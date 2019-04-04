Clemson declares itself the 'best ever' on new national championship rings
Clemson was not modest with its newest national championship rings.
Three months removed from the 44-16 beatdown of Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game, the Tigers received their new rings on Wednesday night.
The main design — a Clemson Tiger logo holding two CFP trophies — is really cool.
On one side is the player or coach’s last name, plus the winning score and the phrases “eye of the tiger” and “heart of a champion.”
The other side boasts the words “best ever” to commemorate the team’s perfect 15-0 season.
It’s hard to argue that sentiment. The Tigers tore through their 2018 schedule without much resistance. Once they eked past Syracuse in a game played primarily with third-string quarterback Chase Brice, the Tigers won the rest of their games by an average margin of 36.1 points per game, including 30-3 over Notre Dame in the CFP semifinal and 44-16 over the vaunted Crimson Tide in the title game.
And just in case you were wondering, the players and coaches seemed to like the rings. A lot.
We think Coach like his 💍💍💍 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/bBsCOcby0c
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 3, 2019
Beware of frostbite 🥶🥶🥶 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/lobC9IlILZ
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 4, 2019
We think they like 'em 💍💎🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/57P62QftIn
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 4, 2019
