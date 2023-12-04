Clemson debuts in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Like the AP Poll, Clemson has made another debut in a men’s basketball top 25 rankings.

Clemson (7-0, 1-0 ACC) joined the USA TODAY Sports Men’sCcollege Basketball Coaches Poll rankings for the first time this season, ranking in the country. The Tigers moved up 14 spots from unranked to a top 20 team. This comes following another great week from head coach Brad Brownell’s team where they picked up a ranked win over Alabama on the road, followed by an ACC win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Overall, this is exactly the type of start you wanted from this Clemson team that is filled with veterans and some of the best talent in the conference. It is early in the season, but right now, the Tigers look like one of the best teams in the conference.

Here is a full look at the latest Coaches Poll rankings.

Schools Dropped Out

Villanova (No. 15), Alabama (No. 20), Mississippi State (No. 22), Michigan State (No. 25)

Others Receiving Votes

Wisconsin (66), Alabama (55), TCU (53), Michigan State (42), Princeton (38), San Diego State (34), Northwestern (24), Ole Miss (23), Iowa State (23), Auburn (21), UCLA (17), Nevada (13), Memphis (9), Florida State (8), Cincinnati (8), Villanova (5), Utah (5), USC (5), Mississippi State (2)

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire