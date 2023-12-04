Clemson debuts in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll

Clemson basketball has had a phenomenal start to their season and are finally being recognized for how good they’ve been so far.

Clemson (7-0, 1-0 ACC) joined the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball rankings for the first time this season, ranking No.24 in the country. This comes following another great week from head coach Brad Brownell’s team where they picked up a ranked win over Alabama on the road, followed by an ACC win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Overall, this is exactly the type of start you wanted from this Clemson team that is filled with veterans and some of the best talent in the conference. It is early in the season, but right now, the Tigers look like one of the best teams in the conference.

Below is a look at the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball rankings.

1. Arizona (59 1st votes)

2. Kansas (1)

3. Houston (3)

4. Purdue

5. UConn

6. Baylor

7. Gonzaga

8. Marquette

9. North Carolina

10. Creighton

11. Florida Atlantic

12. Texas

13. Colorado State

14. BYU

15. Miami

16. Kentucky

17. Tennessee

18. James Madison

19. Oklahoma

20. Illinois

21. Texas A&M

22. Duke

23. Wisconsin

24. Clemson

25. San Diego State

POLL ALERT: Arizona hits No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll for first time since 2014; Gonzaga and North Carolina crack the top 10. Full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWrsa pic.twitter.com/hffKUyv5gp — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 4, 2023

