Clemson debuts in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll
Clemson basketball has had a phenomenal start to their season and are finally being recognized for how good they’ve been so far.
Clemson (7-0, 1-0 ACC) joined the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball rankings for the first time this season, ranking No.24 in the country. This comes following another great week from head coach Brad Brownell’s team where they picked up a ranked win over Alabama on the road, followed by an ACC win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Overall, this is exactly the type of start you wanted from this Clemson team that is filled with veterans and some of the best talent in the conference. It is early in the season, but right now, the Tigers look like one of the best teams in the conference.
Below is a look at the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball rankings.
1. Arizona (59 1st votes)
2. Kansas (1)
3. Houston (3)
4. Purdue
5. UConn
6. Baylor
7. Gonzaga
8. Marquette
10. Creighton
11. Florida Atlantic
12. Texas
13. Colorado State
14. BYU
15. Miami
16. Kentucky
17. Tennessee
18. James Madison
19. Oklahoma
20. Illinois
21. Texas A&M
22. Duke
23. Wisconsin
24. Clemson
25. San Diego State
POLL ALERT: Arizona hits No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll for first time since 2014; Gonzaga and North Carolina crack the top 10.
Full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWrsa pic.twitter.com/hffKUyv5gp
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 4, 2023