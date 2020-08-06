Clemson DE Xavier Thomas to redshirt in 2020 after contracting COVID-19 and strep throat

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas may only play in a maximum of four games in 2020.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday that he planned to redshirt his defensive star this season because Thomas currently has strep throat. Thomas contracted strep throat as he’s continuing his recovery from having COVID-19 earlier this summer.

"Xavier probably picked up 10-12 pounds during quarantine,” Swinney told reporters via Rivals’ TigersIllustrated.com. “That put him in a bad place mentally as well. He's nowhere near where he needs to be to be able to play football. The number one thing we want is for these guys to be healthy. Last thing we want is for X to be half of his potential."

Swinney also added that he was proud of the way Thomas had shown maturity and self-awareness over the summer.

Thomas was one of over 30 Clemson players who contracted COVID-19 this summer. The Tigers have had the biggest team outbreak — so far. Clemson was named as the No. 1 team in the preseason coaches poll earlier on Thursday.

Redshirt rules allow Thomas to play in a maximum of four games, so Clemson could theoretically allow him to recover both mentally and physically through the first eight or nine games of the season before he plays at the end of the season and in any potential postseason games. That plan is, of course, only possible if there is a football season. Despite conferences like the ACC moving to primarily conference-only schedules in 2020, it’s no guarantee that the coronavirus pandemic will make a college football season tenable.

Thomas is set to be a junior in 2020. He’s seen significant playing time in each of his first two seasons on campus and has 60 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and five sacks across 26 games in 2018 and 2019.

Thomas was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 strongside defensive end in the country in the class of 2018 when he signed with Clemson. He joined the Tigers as defensive line standouts Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence were all still on the team. Ferrell, Wilkins and Lawrence were all first-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft.

