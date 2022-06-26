Clemson’s David Collins receives an NBA opportunity

Former Clemson basketball guard David Collins has a shot at making a name for himself in the NBA.

According to Clemson basketball’s social media, Collins will play in the NBA Summer League with the Dallas Mavericks, which currently have four games on their schedule between July 8 and 14. The playoffs will begin on July 16 and will end the next day.

Collins played at South Florida from 2017 to 2021 before transferring to Clemson for the 2021-2022 season. As a graduate senior, Collins was third in scoring for the Tigers with 10.3 points per game, shooting 51.1% from the field and 38% beyond the arc. The 6-foot-4 guard was also the team’s leading rebounder at 6.9 per game.

