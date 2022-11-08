Clemson cruises past the Citadel 80-69 in season opener

Via Clemson Athletic Communications:

Clemson University men’s basketball cruised past The Citadel 80-69 on Monday night as four Tigers scored in double figures in the 2022-23 season opener.

The Tigers’ (1-0) offensive explosion was spearheaded by redshirt junior Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) and sophomore Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson). Hunter tied his career high in points with 23 while tallying a career-high in assists with seven. Hunter notched 13th career double-digit scoring effort.

Schieffelin ignited the Tiger offense off the bench by scoring his career high of 20 points off an efficient 9-of-13 from the floor while also snatching a career-best 14 rebounds – nine of which came on the offensive glass.

The Tigers shot 54.8 percent from the field in the first half and connected on five threes. Clemson’s offense was propelled by a 23-5 run to close the first half and went into the break up 45-31. Clemson held the high-flying offense of The Citadel to 44.0 percent shooting while forcing nine turnovers that turned into 12 points on the other end.

In the second half, graduate Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) led the way for The Tigers, scoring 13 of his 19 points in the final 20 minutes. The Tigers kept The Citadel at bay as the Bulldogs were held to 42.9 percent shooting in the second half.

Clemson will travel to Columbia, S.C. to play in-state rival South Carolina on Friday at 7 pm. The game will be aired on SECN+.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire