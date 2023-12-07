Clemson cornerback transfer announces new school

A former Tiger and former hot name in the transfer portal has announced where he will continue his college football career.

Former Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. announced via social media Wednesday night that he has committed to play for Missouri. His time with the Tigers has come to an end.

Pride started one game for Clemson this season but played in all 12. He recorded 14 tackles (one for loss) and five pass breakups in 145 snaps this season.

The sophomore cornerback was one of the top names in the transfer portal, and it’s another team of Tigers that has snagged his commitment. We’ll have to wait to see if the grass is greener for Pride with his new team.

