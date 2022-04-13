Clemson cornerback slated as a Top 3 rising star heading into next season

According to 247Sports, sophomore cornerback Nate Wiggins is their No.2 ranked rising star to watch ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Appearing in eleven games for the Tigers last season, Wiggins was credited with three tackles and three pass breakups while playing 130 snaps. It looks as if Wiggins is expected to make a massive leap that could come as early as next season.

Via 247Sports:

Your guess is as good as ours on who’s starting at the cornerback spots for Clemson this season and heading into last weekend’s spring game, defensive backs coach Mike Reed didn’t know, either. One player who continued to turn heads and create value for himself this spring was Nate Wiggins, a former four-star rated as the No. 118 player overall in the 2021 cycle. Expect him to play more and be an impact player this fall. “Who knows who’s going to start,” Reed said on the record. “One may be better working with another guy, who knows. I have to find the best two, the best four, the best five, the best six because if you notice, I play all my guys. Nobody actually redshirts as a corner, my guys come in and they play.”

Clemson will have some holes to fill in the secondary for the upcoming and some members of the media believe Wiggins will be the guy to step up for the Tigers. Does Mike Reed have the next star Clemson cornerback in the making?

