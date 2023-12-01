Clemson cornerback enters transfer portal

Another Clemson player has entered the transfer portal.

Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. took to X on Thursday evening to announce his intent to enter the portal and seek a new team after spending the last two seasons as a Tiger.

Pride struggled to see the field this season and finished the year with 14 total tackles and four passes defended. As a true freshman in 2022, Pride had 22 total tackles, one interception and four passes defended.

The former four-star recruit will have two years of eligibility remaining. He joins wide receiver Beaux Collins, tight end Sage Ennis, offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes and quarterback Hunter Helms as Tigers who have thrown their names into the portal.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire