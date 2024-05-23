Clemson commit flies up 247Sports rankings into the Top 100

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program routinely do an excellent job recruiting and identifying players who will strengthen the team on and off the field.

One of the Tigers’ top recruits in the 2025 class, safety Tae Harris, has been turning heads lately and showing everyone that he is an underrated recruit—or was an underrated recruit. In 247Sports’ latest update for the 2025 class, Harris has flown up the rankings.

Jumping from No. 124 to No. 87, Harris has climbed 37 spots in the 247Sports class rankings. While 37 spots may not feel like a lot, when you’re in the top tier and jumping into the Top 100 recruits in your class, it does.

According to 247Sports, the Tigers have the No. 6 class in the country for 2025 with a lot more room to grow.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire