Clemson commit accepts invitation to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl

A Clemson commit in the 2024 class received a tremendous honor as he accepted an invitation to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl.

Wide receiver commit TJ Moore is one of the best in the country and will participate in the All-American Bowl as one of the nation’s top 100 players. The annual East vs. West matchup takes place on Saturday, January 6, 2024, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The All-American Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.

According to 247Sports rankings, Moore currently ranks as the No.15 wide receiver and the No.80 overall player in the 2024 class. He will have an opportunity to showcase his skills among the best players in the class.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire