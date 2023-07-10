Clemson comes up short in recruiting bid to land massive offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal

Clemson came up short in its latest bid to beef up its offensive line. Literally.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers were hoping to land a commitment from Fletcher Westphal, a massive offensive lineman from Leesburg, Virginia. Westphal is 6-foot-8½, 335 pounds.

Instead, the 4-star prospect announced Monday morning that he will play at Florida. Clemson was among Westphal's five finalists along with Arkansas, Auburn and Georgia. He is rated as the No. 5 prospect in Virginia and the No. 23 offensive tackle in the nation.

Clemson’s class is ranked No. 12 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

NUMBERS GAME: Clemson football summer enrollees get jersey numbers, including DeAndre Hopkins' No. 6

Westphal becomes the second 4-star offensive line prospect to spurn an offer from the Tigers; William Satterwhite of Akron, Ohio, picked Tennessee over Clemson last week.

Clemson will turn its attention to other undecided prospects, including 4-star Casey Poe of Lindale, Texas, and 3-star Jameson Riggs of Hiram, Georgia, among others.

Clemson has one commitment from an offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting cycle in 3-star prospect Ronan O'Connell of Franklin, Tennessee.

