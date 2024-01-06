Clemson comes up short against North Carolina, suffers second consecutive ACC defeat

Clemson, which was tied with No. 9 North Carolina with nine minutes to play, faded down the stretch and lost to the Tar Heels 65-55 on Saturday at Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson (11-3, 1-2 ACC), which is ranked No. 16 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll, lost to the Tar Heels for a third consecutive time and for the fourth time in their last seven meetings.

Clemson fell to 6-1 at Littlejohn this season and 15-3 over the past two seasons.

North Carolina (11-3, 3-0) remained unbeaten in ACC play after recent victories against Florida State and Pitt. The Tar Heels got 14 points from RJ Davis, the league's leading scorer, and 14 points and 15 rebounds from Armando Bacot.

Ian Schieffelin sparks Clemson again

Schieffelin continues to be the Tigers’ X-factor. He had 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor and filled up the stat sheet with 11 rebounds, five steals, three blocked shots and two assists.

He helped the Tigers get off to a solid start in the first half and had 10 points, four rebounds and three steals in the first 20 minutes. Schieffelin has had double-digit rebounds in five of the Tigers' last eight games.

Chase Hunter posts third big game in a row

Prior to the game, Coach Brad Brownell said that his team would need another big game from Hunter to challenge the Tar Heels, and the Tigers got it. Hunter, coming off back-to-back 16-point performances, had nine first-half points on 4-of-6 shooting from the floor and finished with 17 points.

It was a reversal of fortune for Hunter, who had made just 6-of-24 shots in his career against the Tar Heels.

Joseph Girard III struggles vs. Heels

Girard struggled in the first half, making just 1-of-7 shots from the floor, including missing both of his 3-point shots. His shooting woes continued early in the second half as he missed his first two long-range shots...and continued to misfire.

The Tigers' second-leading scorer and most accurate 3-point shooter, Girard finished with just five points on 1-of-10 shooting from the floor, including 0-for-4 from beyond the arc.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball comes up shot at home against No. 9 UNC