Clemson comeback win vs Syracuse damages Pac-12’s College Football Playoff hopes

Meanwhile, what other stories are developing in Week 8 which are relevant to the Pac-12’s larger football reality? Which stories are Pac-12 fans interested in? Start with Clemson’s 27-21 win over Syracuse, which carries obvious implications for the Pac-12 relative to the College Football Playoff:

POINT NO. 1: 13-0 CLEMSON VS 13-0 UCLA

UCLA is currently the only unbeaten team in the Pac-12, with its game against Oregon just starting as this piece was published on Saturday afternoon. Obviously, if UCLA loses, the outlook is so much worse for the Pac-12 relative to the playoff, but if UCLA does manage to go 13-0, we have to visit the question of whether 13-0 UCLA gets in over 13-0 Clemson.

Given that Clemson has an established national brand, and given that ESPN runs the playoff and wants TV-friendly matchups, it’s really hard to see UCLA getting the nod if Clemson and the Bruins are both 13-0.

12-1 CLEMSON VS 1-LOSS PAC-12 CHAMPION

Unless a 12-1 Pac-12 champion is USC, it’s hard to see any Pac-12 choice getting the nod over 12-1 Clemson, for reasons explained above.

1-LOSS PAC-12 CHAMPION

If the Pac-12 champion has one loss, Clemson being unbeaten naturally locks down one spot. Then there would be two other spots taken by the Big Ten and SEC champions. The SEC second-place team would be in a very strong position to get the other spot.

2-TEAM SEC

If Georgia beats Tennessee and both the Dawgs and Volunteers finish with no more than one loss, they will both have very strong profiles.

3-TEAM SEC

This is the true nightmare for other college football fans relative to the playoff: If Alabama wins the SEC championship and finishes with one loss, while Georgia finishes 12-1 and Tennessee finishes 11-1, the Pac-12 simply won’t have a chance unless UCLA is 13-0.

OHIO STATE-MICHIGAN WINNER

It is almost certain that the winner of Ohio State-Michigan will win the Big Ten championship and make the playoff.

BACK TO CLEMSON

Because Clemson might have a hard time making the playoff if three SEC teams and Ohio State account for four spots, the Tigers know that even one loss is hugely damaging to them.

A 1-loss Clemson probably does not get in if three SEC teams have only one loss at most. The Tigers are highly unlikely to lose more than once now that they have escaped Syracuse.

CLEMSON-SYRACUSE REACTIONS

That Dabo Swinney fella— he's pretty good. pic.twitter.com/0IoAJYJaM1 — Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) October 22, 2022

STREAK

longest home winning streak in ACC history.. ..and counting. pic.twitter.com/uU916fNq7e — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 22, 2022

EVALUATIONS

Am I alone in saying I would much rather have Bryan Bresee on my team in 2023 over Myles Murphy? pic.twitter.com/2wLmH32t5t — Animal (@AnimalNFL) October 22, 2022

SECOND-HALF SHUTOUT

Final. Clemson did not allow a point in the 2nd half. Cuse lost this game based on Sloppy offense and costly pentiles. #ClemsonFootball #Cuse pic.twitter.com/C4NeeDMuVk — Paul Kasprzak (@BuffaloLivePod) October 22, 2022

CONTROVERSY

Make sure to give the refs they're share pic.twitter.com/prip0W2MDX — Georgianole445 (@georgianole4457) October 22, 2022

BIGGER CONTROVERSY

Syracuse’s defense forces Dabo Swinney to bench the starter DJ U. Klubnik in on 3rd and 25, but a late hit gives Clemson the first down. Will the momentum change for Clemson? #Clemson #Cuse pic.twitter.com/XEopGN0E1G — Swapty Sports (@SwaptySports) October 22, 2022

AND THIS AS WELL

Tough to stomach DPI call if you’re Syracuse there — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 22, 2022

BIG PLAY

XT: “My sack against Syracuse is iconic.” KJ: “Hold my beer.” pic.twitter.com/PCXvj1lIbq — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) October 22, 2022

FINAL PLAY

R.J. MICKENS WITH THE INT TO SEAL THE WIN FOR @ClemsonFB! pic.twitter.com/6f0LtmpjaK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2022

AAAAAND: SCENE

Clemson gathers at the paw every home game….#LetItBeKnown pic.twitter.com/zndsctoATz — Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) October 22, 2022

