CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson guard David Collins has been suspended one game by the Atlantic Coast Conference for a foul on Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. that Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said was a “dangerous” play.

Collins, the 6-foot-4 graduate transfer from South Florida, will miss the Tigers home game Saturday against Notre Dame.

Moore stole the ball from Collins in the first half and appeared to have a clear lane for an uncontested layin. However, Collins undercut Moore while in the air and the Duke forward crashed hard against the floor.

“One of the most dangerous plays that I’ve ever seen,” Krzyzewski said after the game.

Moore got up soon after and continued playing. He finished with eight points and a team high eight assists in the seventh-ranked Blue Devils 82-64 victory.

Collins was ejected for the flagrant 2 foul.

The scene looked like it might get ugly as Krzyzewski rushed to Moore’s side and players from both sides began shouting at each other.

A few moments later, Clemson coach Brad Brownell and Collins jogged to Duke’s bench. Collins apologized to Krzyzewski and Moore, Krzyzewski hugging Collins twice.

Collins apologized again in a statement on social media, saying he was trying to block the shot at the goal but got there too late and couldn’t stop his momentum.

“I apologize to everybody for a reckless play I’m glad Wendell is okay,” Collins wrote in his post.

Collins is third on the team with 10.5 points a game. He’s started all 24 games for the Tigers (12-12, 4-9).

Clemson’s Collins suspended 1 game for foul vs Duke’s Moore originally appeared on NBCSports.com