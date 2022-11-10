Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes are still alive

Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers could get a much-needed jolt as they begin the second half of their season. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the team is optimistic that star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available for Sunday's visit from New Orleans. Watt, the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has been out since sustaining a left pectoral injury late in regulation of a Week 1 overtime win over Cincinnati.