Clemson coach Shawn Poppie adds Mississippi's Chris Ayers as associate head coach

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Shawn Poppie is adding Mississippi women's basketball coach Chris Ayers to his staff.

Poppie said Friday that Ayers, who spent the past six years with the Rebels, would be his associate head coach.

Ayers helped Mississippi to the past three NCAA Tournaments.

Ayers is the latest hire for Poppie, the former Chattanooga head coach who was named to replace Amanda Butler last month.

Poppie had brought in three assistants from his former program in Jonathan Goldberg, Katelyn Grisillo, and Jayda Worthy. Goldberg will serve as director of player development and recruiting, while Worthy will be director of player personnel.

Poppie said Ayers brings recruiting experience and player development “at the highest level."

"His resume speaks for itself,” Poppie said.

