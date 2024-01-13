Clemson coach promoted to associate head coach

The Clemson football program has promoted a member of their staff.

Defensive tackles coach Nick Eason is moving up the ladder as he has been promoted to associate head coach. Eason rejoined his alma mater on Jan. 7, 2022, upon being hired as Clemson’s defensive run game coordinator and defensive tackles coach, earning a quick promotion after excelling.

A seasoned individual with a collective experience of 17 NFL seasons as both a player and coach has teamed up with Defensive Ends Coach Lemanski Hall. Together, they bring 26 combined seasons of invaluable NFL experience to mentor Clemson’s talented defensive line group.

Clemson not only holds onto Dabo Swinney after the Alabama job opened up but also promotes one of the program’s most important pieces.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire