Clemson coach Dabo Swinney shows up to basketball game with black eye

The 16th-ranked Clemson basketball team faced a massive ACC meeting with No. 9 North Carolina on Saturday. But the biggest storyline from the game had nothing to do with the competition (which UNC won 65-55).

Instead, social media was more interested in one of the attendees of Saturday's game: football coach Dabo Swinney.

Why? Because he showed up with a very noticeable black eye, as caught on camera.

The longtime Clemson coach was seen gingerly tending to his eye while in the stands at Littlejohn Coliseum:

Dabo swinney caught a fade ? Lmao pic.twitter.com/C0lky2EUQB — John (@iam_johnw) January 6, 2024

With that, here's an explanation on Swinney's eye — and a look at some of the best jokes regarding his shiner:

What happened to Dabo Swinney's eye?

Per a report from David Hood of TigerNet.com, Swinney picked up his black eye in a game of pickup basketball. Swinney reportedly had a late-night visit to the ER but, more importantly, his team won:

Guess everyone saw Coach Swinney... He took one to the face playing pickup basketball and had to get stitches. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) January 6, 2024

Yes, it was a late night ER visit, but Dabo's side won. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) January 6, 2024

Social media reacts to Dabo Swinney black eye

The seemingly harmless nature of Swinney's black eye didn't stop social media from chiming in with jokes.

One common refrain from X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) involved "Tyler from Spartanburg," the eponymous caller who sparked an infamous rant from the football coach earlier in the 2023 college football season.

Here's a sampling of some of the best reactions at Swinney's eye:

Who gave Dabo Swinney a black eye?



Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/1TOM53QTR3 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 6, 2024

Dabo finally ran into Tyler from Spartanburg https://t.co/erbYw7A9sD — Sidelines - Coastal Carolina (@SSN_Coastal) January 6, 2024

If this is what Dabo looks like, you should see what Tyler from Spartanburg looks like. https://t.co/yhNNPntUqA — Andrew Stilwell (@stilwell) January 6, 2024

Unless there’s film showing otherwise, I’m gonna assume somebody dotted Dabo’s eye. All these still shots show a man with the mannerisms of someone who has been punched recently — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) January 6, 2024

Ok, which one of y’all got to Dabo? pic.twitter.com/cQjfPYSPXe — Big Mama (@BigMama279) January 6, 2024

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney with a black eye … but wait until you see what Tyler from Spartanburg looks like. pic.twitter.com/UzsOrDPM5u — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) January 6, 2024

Looks like it's been a rough week for Dabo Swinney 😬 pic.twitter.com/uSZIqmRyWG — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 6, 2024

Per @MDavidHood Dabo takes pickup basketball very seriously. 😂 I can’t judge. I’m the same. pic.twitter.com/w7KED8MaXl — Morgan Thomas (@TheMorganTShow) January 6, 2024

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Dabo Swinney shows up to Clemson basketball game with black eye