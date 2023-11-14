Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says UNC quarterback Drake Maye even 'makes the popcorn taste better'

CLEMSON – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s team has faced more than its share of solid if not spectacular quarterbacks this season, but likely none better than the one the Tigers will face on Saturday.

Enter North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

“They’ve got a lot of great players, but he’s one of them guys who makes the coaches better, he makes the fans better, he makes the popcorn taste better,” Swinney said. “Everything’s better when you’ve got a dude like that under center.”

Maye is living up to his dude status in his second season as the Tar Heels’ catalyst. He leads the ACC and ranks third nationally in total offense and is fourth in the nation in passing yards with 3,145. His 21 touchdown passes are trailing the pace he set last season as a Freshman All-American, but he's guided his team to an 8-2 record and into contention for an ACC championship.

The matchup between Maye and North Carolina’s big-play offense and Clemson’s stingy defense adds plenty of intrigue to Saturday’s game (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

The Tigers’ pass defense ranks fifth nationally in passing efficiency defense, seventh in passing yards allowed and has 12 interceptions, which is tied for 10th in the country. Clemson is tied with Michigan for the national lead with four interception returns for touchdowns.

Clemson fared well against Maye in last year’s ACC Championship Game, sacking him four times and holding him without a touchdown pass for just the second time that season. The Tigers’ Nate Wiggins returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown.

“Honestly, we didn’t do a great job (last year) – they had 26 first downs and were 9-of-16 on third down,” Swinney said. “They were a lot more efficient than we wanted them to be. We’ve got to defend better on the back seven.”

Clemson has made strides in that regard.

“We’ve made great improvements, but this will be a huge challenge,” Swinney said. “He looks to run. He’ll create, extend, scramble, then he’ll hit a guy for a 60-yard touchdown and it just drives you crazy. Or he’ll run for 20.

“This is another elite quarterback. This guy’s gonna play football for a long time. It’s a good opportunity to play against one of the best. He’s a great one.”

