Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says college football needs 'complete blowup'

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who has won two national championships and makes more than $8.5 million a year, says there are fundamental issues with college athletics and wouldn't mind seeing an overhaul in football.

"I think there's going to be a complete blowup ... especially in football, and there needs to be," Swinney said to ESPN. "I think eventually there will be some type of break and another division. Right now, you got everybody in one group, and it's not feasible. Alabama has different problems than Middle Tennessee, but we're trying to make them all the same and it's just not. I think you'll have 40 or 50 teams and a commissioner and here are the rules."

Swinney adds that the new name, image and likeness rules, which are implemented in more than 30 states and the transfer portal make it tough to get anything accomplished.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reacts on the sideline after a play during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

After the end of the 2021 season, at least nine players on Clemson's roster entered the transfer portal, and longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to becoming the head coach at Oklahoma.

"I am for anything that incentivizes education," Swinney said. "People will come after me because I've always said that I'm against the professionalism of college athletics, and I am. My transfer portal is right there in that locker room because if I'm constantly going out every year and adding guys from the transfer portal, I'm telling all those guys in that locker room that I don't believe in them, that I don't think they can play."

Clemson, who have their spring game on Saturday, went 10-3 last season and open the 2022 campaign on the road against Georgia Tech on Sept. 5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney: College football needs 'complete blowup'