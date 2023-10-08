What Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said about tying Frank Howard's win record

CLEMSON — Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney reached a milestone Saturday with the Tigers' 17-12 win over Wake Forest: He tied Frank Howard for the most wins in program history.

Swinney's record improved to 165-41. Howard posted a 165-118-12 record at Clemson from 1940-69 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989. He had stood alone atop the list of winningest Clemson coaches for almost 54 years.

With his next win, Swinney would become the winningest coach in Clemson history. Clemson's next game is Oct. 21 at Miami.

"It's just a blessing to be part of it," Swinney said after the win. "Most of all, it's a reflection of all the great players, coaches and support staff that we've had. ... I truly have stood on the shoulders of giants."

Swinney reflected on his personal history with Howard, who died in 1996 at the age of 86. Swinney said he met Howard when he was about 10 years old at his mother's birthday party at a Holiday Inn in Hoover, Alabama, about 10 miles from Swinney's hometown of Pelham. Swinney's parents and Howard, who played at Alabama, had a mutual friend.

"I don't think it's a coincidence that I met him," Swinney said. "I've got a picture in my office of my mom and dad having dinner with Frank Howard in Birmingham. ... I also don't think it's a coincidence that coach Howard got his last win on November 1 (1969), and I got my first win on November 1 (2008). And I was born November 20, 1969, two days before Coach Howard coached his last game on November 22, 1969."

Swinney is in his 15th full season as Clemson's head coach. He started as the Tigers' wide receivers coach in 2003 and was named interim coach midway through the 2008 season when Tommy Bowden resigned. Swinney was announced as Bowden's successor after the season.

"All I can tell you is it's been an amazing experience," Swinney said. "This record is shared by everybody who's been on this journey and has been a part of it for the last 15-plus years."

