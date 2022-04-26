CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson has hired Billy Donlon as associate head coach and Sean Dixon as assistant for men’s basketball.

Tigers coach Brad Brownell announced the additions Monday.

Donlon will make $450,000 a year for the two-year deal. Dixon, also given a two-year contract, will earn $285,000 per season. The deals were approved by school’s board of trustees’ compensation committee.

Brownell said it was a “great day” for Clemson basketball in a statement. “They bring a tremendous amount of success in their careers as both Division I players and coaches,” he said.

Donlon had been the head coach Missouri Kansas City (UMKC) since 2019. He previously coached on Brownell’s staff at Wright State and North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW). Donlon took over Wright State after Brownell took the job at Clemson after the 2009-10 season.

After going 109-94 in six seasons at Wright State, he worked as an assistant at Michigan and then Northwestern before getting hired for UMKC head coach.

Dixon spent the last four seasons as an assistant at Middle Tennessee. He’s also coached on the staff at Presbyterian and UNC Asheville.

Clemson went 17-16 last season, the ninth straight winning season – and 11th in 12 seasons – under Brownell.

Clemson coach adds Donlon, Dixon to men’s basketball staff originally appeared on NBCSports.com