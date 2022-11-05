Clemson clinches the Atlantic Division and another trip to the ACC Championship game

As Week 10 of the 2022 college football season has played out, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have secured their spot in the ACC Championship game.

The No.4 Tigers 8-0 (6-0 ACC) have secured the Atlantic division title as Syracuse fell to Pittsburgh 19-9, clinching the division for Swinney and Clemson. After missing their trip to Charlotte last season after six straight appearances and wins, the Tigers are back.

Though the Coastal Division has yet to see a winner, North Carolina 8-1 (5-0 ACC) is the likely opponent Clemson will see in the conference championship.

Clemson faces Notre Dame tonight at 7:30 in South Bend on NBC as the Tigers look to continue their strong run to the College Football Playoff with a road win over the Fighting Irish.

List

3 defensive keys for a Clemson win at Notre Dame

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire