Clemson climbs to Top 15 in ESPN’s SP+ rankings post-spring update

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have one of the most intriguing teams in college football heading into the 2024 season.

Clemson has been a powerhouse during the Swinney era of the program but we all know the team hasn’t been as dominant over the past few years. The upcoming season leads to huge opportunities for the program as the expanded 12-team playoff allows Clemson an easier path to the CFP, where they can make a big statement.

With spring football behind us, ESPN has updated their SP+ rankings ($$$). In the update, Clemson has jumped to No. 14 in the country, springing into the Top 15. Their 19.8 total, as mentioned, ranks No. 14, with their 37.0 offensive SP+ ranking No. 15 and their defensive of 17.1 ranking No. 13 in the country. The Tigers are dragged down a bit by special teams, where they rank No. 66 with a 0.1 rating.

Clemson is the second highest-rated ACC team, behind No. 12 Florida State. The ACC has four teams in the Top 25, with Miami ranking No. 19 and SMU No. 23.

