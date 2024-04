Clemson to celebrate the life of Doug Kingsmore on Saturday

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson baseball program will celebrate the life of Doug Kingsmore prior to Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, in a pregame ceremony with surviving family members. Kingsmore passed away on Dec. 5, 2023 at the age of 90.

The All-ACC Tiger and successful businessman was a co-captain of the Tigers’ first ACC championship team in any sport when Clemson won the 1954 ACC title.

Kingsmore was a student-athlete at Clemson from 1951-54. He had a breakout season as a senior in 1954, when he batted .371 and became the first Tiger to hit 10 home runs in a season. His 10 long balls led the ACC, and he also led the conference in runs (25) in just 24 games. He totaled 27 RBIs as well.

Kingsmore came to Clemson from Union, S.C., where he earned 10 letters at Union High School. He lettered four times in baseball, three times in football and three times in basketball.

Kingsmore signed a professional contract (there was no MLB draft until 1965) with the Baltimore Orioles after the 1954 season and played professional baseball for three years in the Tri-State, Carolina and Texas Leagues.

He went into the business world after his playing career and also served on the Clemson University Board of Trustees for 12 years. He was inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 1985 as well.

Following a $1 million donation to the athletic department and in recognition of his significant contributions to the baseball program, both on and off the field, Clemson’s baseball stadium, formerly known as Tiger Field, was renamed to Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

–via Clemson Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire