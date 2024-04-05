Clemson CB Nate Wiggins would bring elite speed to Colts’ secondary

Cornerback is the biggest need right now that the Indianapolis Colts still have to address heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell and Alabama’s Terrion Arnold seem to be the consensus top two cornerbacks in what is a very good class. However, if both are off the board at pick 15, Wiggins – along with Cooper DeJean from Iowa – becomes an option for the Colts, as was the case in this mock draft.

Wiggins only weighed in at 173 pounds at the NFL Combine, but he brings elite speed, running a 4.28-second 40-yard dash, and good length, standing at over 6-1. Wiggins posted an elite Relative Athletic Score of 9.43, which was the sixth-highest mark among cornerbacks.

In a recent mock draft from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, he provided some intel from coaches about each prospect selected. For Wiggins, one coach said he’s an “All-Pro caliber player.” Later adding that Wiggins was the “the best kid we played.”

Wiggins seems to be flying under the radar during this pre-draft process, to some degree, but he’s been one of the better cover corners over the last two seasons.

He’s scheme versatile, and during that two-year span, Wiggins has allowed a completion rate of just 45 percent, only 12 yards per catch, and recorded three interceptions and 14 pass breakups. Admittedly, however, run defense is not a strong suit of his.

For a closer look at Wiggins’ game, here is what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft scouting report:

“Wiggins’ combination of coverage talent and traits could make him a defensive coordinator’s dream. He’s tall, long and fast with rare recovery speed when beaten. Silky smooth lower-body movement allows him to mirror releases and trace routes without much effort. He can squeeze a little tighter from off-man coverage, while his range as a Cover 3 cornerback makes him a dangerous option to throw near.

“He plays with good recognition and elite burst to the throw, which could lead to Pro Bowl production if he can play with more consistent decisiveness. He needs to become a tougher player in run support and when contesting catches against NFL size. Wiggins’ speed, scheme versatility and playmaking instincts should make him the most sought after cornerback in the draft.”

Recently, GM Chris Ballard mentioned that he likes the Colts’ young cornerbacks, with Jaylon Jones, Dallis Flower, and JuJu Brents being their top boundary options at the moment. However, this still remains a very upgradeable position for the Colts as well.

Big plays were an issue last season for his secondary, and as ESPN’s Stephen Holder noted in a recent article, the Colts ranked 30th in completion rate allowed over the final four games as they were making a playoff push. On the season, the Colts’ defense ranked 15th in interceptions and 22nd in pass breakups.

Outside of cornerback, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. from LSU, Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse, and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers are other prospects who could be in play at pick 15 for the Colts. The good news for the Colts is that if they don’t address this need in the first round, they should have the opportunity to do so on Day 2 and find some immediate help with how deep this draft class is.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire