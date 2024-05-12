Clemson bullpen can’t close out Wake Forest, drops ACC series

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Seaver King’s two-run double in the eighth inning propelled Wake Forest to an 8-5 victory over No. 2 Clemson at David F. Couch Ballpark on Saturday. The Demon Deacons, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and won their eighth game in a row, improved to 35-16 overall and 14-12 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 37-12 overall and 17-9 in ACC play. With the loss, Clemson’s streak of eight consecutive ACC road series wins dating to 2023 came to an end.

Jimmy Obertop grounded a two-out, two-run single in the first inning, then Clemson doubled its lead in the top of the third inning on Tristan Bissetta’s two-run homer, his fifth of the season. Nick Kurtz led off the bottom of the third inning with a homer, then Jack Winnay belted a two-run homer later in the frame.

After the Demon Deacons evened the score in the fifth inning on pinch-hitter Cameron Nelson’s two-out bloop single, Jacob Jarrell led off the seventh inning with a homer, his fifth of the year, to put Clemson ahead 5-4. In the eighth inning, King laced a two-run double to give Wake Forest the lead. Winnay added a two-run single later in the frame.

Joe Ariola (1-0) earned the win, while Cole Roland pitched the ninth inning to record his sixth save of the year. Lucas Mahlstedt (4-1) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at noon on ESPN2.

–via Clemson Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire