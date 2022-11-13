Clemson bounces back with a win over Louisville

Clemson had a nice bounce-back win this week as Dabo Swinney’s team took down Scott Satterfield and Louisville 31-16 in Death Valley this Saturday.

It was a good performance across the board for the No.10 Tigers, with the only issue they dealt with being three turnovers that, in a close game, could have cost them more. Other than that, Swinney’s team put forth a great performance.

Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei looked much better this week than the last couple, completing 19-27 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown adding 32 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams continued his progression into Clemson’s number one receiver, catching 10 of 11 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers’ run game was electric in Death Valley this Saturday as both Will Shipley and Phil Mafah had highlight-reel runs. Shipley took 19 carries for 97 yards and a 25-yard touchdown, while Mafah took 10 for 106 yards and a 39-yard touchdown. The team ended the game with 248 total rushing yards.

On defense, Clemson’s defensive line looked excellent in the win as the unit caused Louisville quarterbacks problems all night. Linebacker Barrett Carter had a career night with eight tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, and an interception.

Clemson looked like a much better football team this week against Louisville.

We will next see the Tigers Saturday, November 19th, when Clemson hosts Miami.

