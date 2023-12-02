Clemson BOT set to meet to discuss ‘Football Assistant Coaches Contracts’

Clemson’s Board of Trustees will meet on Monday to discuss “Football Assistant Coaches Contracts,” according to an agenda Clemson published on Saturday.

The board’s Compensation Committee and athletic director Graham Neff will discuss the matter at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, the agenda states.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is looking for new offensive line and defensive ends assistant coaches after he parted ways with Thomas Austin and Lemanski Hall earlier this week.

Former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke was on Clemson’s campus on Friday interviewing for the offensive line coach position, as reported by The Clemson Insider. Luke was most recently the offensive line and associate head coach at Georgia for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

As for the defensive ends assistant coach, time will tell who emerges as the lead candidate.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire