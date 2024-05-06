Clemson’s Blake Wright earns ACC Player of the Week honors
CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior infielder Blake Wright (Belleair, Fla.) was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office. He joined Wake Forest’s Chase Burns, who was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.
It marked his second ACC Player-of-the-Week honor in 2024, as he received the accolade on March 25.
In only three games on the week, all in a series win against Georgia Tech, Wright was 6-for-11 (.545) with three homers, a double, 11 RBIs, six runs, a 1.455 slugging percentage, walk, two hit-by-pitches, a .600 on-base percentage and no errors in eight chances at third base.
He went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday, then went 4-for-5 with two homers and a career-high seven RBIs in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday. Nine of his 10 RBIs on the day were two-out RBIs.
On the season, he is hitting .335 with 55 runs, eight doubles, two triples, 19 homers and 65 RBIs in 46 games.
–via Clemson Athletic Communications