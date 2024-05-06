Clemson’s Blake Wright earns ACC Player of the Week honors

CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior infielder Blake Wright (Belleair, Fla.) was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office. He joined Wake Forest’s Chase Burns, who was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

It marked his second ACC Player-of-the-Week honor in 2024, as he received the accolade on March 25.

In only three games on the week, all in a series win against Georgia Tech, Wright was 6-for-11 (.545) with three homers, a double, 11 RBIs, six runs, a 1.455 slugging percentage, walk, two hit-by-pitches, a .600 on-base percentage and no errors in eight chances at third base.

He went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday, then went 4-for-5 with two homers and a career-high seven RBIs in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday. Nine of his 10 RBIs on the day were two-out RBIs.

On the season, he is hitting .335 with 55 runs, eight doubles, two triples, 19 homers and 65 RBIs in 46 games.

–via Clemson Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire