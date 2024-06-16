Clemson’s Blake Wright earns ABCA All-American honors

CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior infielder Blake Wright (Belleair, Fla.) was named a third-team All-American by ABCA on Friday. He became Clemson’s 69th All-American in history and joined Cam Cannarella and Aidan Knaak as the Tigers’ three All-Americans in 2024.

Wright, a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award, split time at third base and second base in 2024. The team co-captain hit .340 with 10 doubles, two triples, 22 homers, 75 RBIs, 68 runs and a .652 slugging percentage as the only Tiger to play all 60 games. Wright led or tied for the team lead in games, batting average, runs, hits (87), homers, RBIs and total bases (167). He also had a .959 fielding percentage, committing only seven errors in 171 chances.

In his four-year Tiger career, Wright hit .303 with 31 doubles, two triples, 42 homers, 165 RBIs, 137 runs and nine steals in 176 games (169 starts).

