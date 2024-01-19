Clemson beats out LSU for WR recruit

Clemson added another wide receiver recruit to its 2024 recruiting class on Friday, beating out LSU.

Parker Fulghum (Shreveport, Louisana) announced his commitment to Clemson on Friday, choosing head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers over LSU.

Fulghum received preferred walk-on offers from both Clemson and LSU last year. He is also an LSU legacy, as his dad, Josh Booty, played quarterback in Baton Rouge. Despite that, he likes what Clemson has to offer compared to LSU.

“They really rolled out the red carpet,” Fulghum said of his visit to Clemson. “They gave me a preferred walk-on offer, but they treat their walk-ons differently than they do other places like Alabama and LSU. They care about all of their players there, and it’s a place I could see myself playing. Coach Swinney also hooked up my brother Peyton with Coach (Erik) Bakich, the baseball coach.”

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound pass catcher finished his senior season with 70 catches for 1,418 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Prior to Fulgham’s commitment, Clemson already had signed five-star wide receiver Bryant Wesco and four-star wide receiver TJ Moore. Although Fulgham is a preferred walk-on, he could develop into a star like Hunter Renfrow did as an original walk-on.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire