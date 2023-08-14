Clemson basketball's 2023-24 non-conference schedule includes at least 3 NCAA Tournament teams

Clemson men's basketball's 2023-24 non-conference schedule is set. The Tigers will play six non-conference games at home in Littlejohn Coliseum, three at neutral sites and two on the road.

The rivalry matchup with South Carolina on Dec. 6 is the highlight of the home slate. Clemson has won four of its last six games against the Gamecocks.

The other key games in non-conference play are either at neutral site tournaments or on the road. Clemson travels to play Alabama in the newly minted ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28, and they visit Memphis Dec. 16.

The Tigers will be part of the field at the Asheville Championship tournament in November, where they will face UAB and either Davidson or Maryland. Clemson goes international Dec. 9 when it plays TCU at the Hall of Fame Series in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Clemson was one of the first four teams left out of last season's NCAA Tournament field despite a program-record 14 ACC wins, then lost to Morehead State in the first round of the NIT. This season's is a strong non-conference slate, with three opponents — TCU, Memphis and Boise State — who made the tournament in 2023. If the Tigers face Maryland in Asheville, that would make it four. Beating such teams would help the Tigers' resume as they try to make the tournament for the fourth time in coach Brad Brownell's now 14 seasons.

Clemson men's basketball 2023-24 non-conference schedule

All times Eastern.

Nov. 1 - vs. Newberry (Exhibition), 7 p.m. Nov. 6 - vs. Winthrop, 7 p.m.Nov. 10 - vs. UAB (Asheville Championship), 9 p.m.Nov. 12 - vs. Maryland/Davidson (Asheville Championship), time TBANov. 19 - vs. Boise State, 1 p.m.Nov. 24 - vs. Alcorn State, 7 p.m.Nov. 28 - at Alabama (ACC/SEC Challenge), 9:30 p.m.Dec. 6 - vs. South Carolina, time TBADec. 9 - vs. TCU (Hall of Fame Series – Toronto), 4 p.m.Dec. 16 - at Memphis, time TBADec. 22 - vs. Queens, 7 p.m.Dec. 29 - vs. Radford, 7 p.m.

